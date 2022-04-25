Kenmare Family Resource Centre extend reach

Kenmare Family Resource Centre is delighted to say that their Social Prescribing Worker Paula will now cover the greater Kenmare and Cahersiveen area including Kilgarvan, Kenmare, Tahilla, Sneem, Blackwater, Caherdaniel, Waterville, Ballinskelligs, Portmagee, Valentia Island and Cahersiveen. Promoting positive mental health and self-care across the region, we are delighted to be expanding the area covered.

The aim of social prescribing is to help people live their lives as well as possible, with a focus on supporting them to take control of and to improve their health, wellbeing, and increasing their social connections.

How does it work? Your link worker Paula will connect you to practical and emotional community supports in your local community. By meeting with you and spending time talking about what activities you may be interested in, you can explore hobbies and the benefits of participating in them. Community Referral involves linking a person into community-based activities and supports, such as exercise, art, reading and gardening. Community Referral is free of charge.

This provides you with opportunities to learn a new skill or participate in a new activity, improve your mental and physical health, meet new people, receive social support from others, increase self-confidence and self-esteem and become involved in your community

You can contact Paula at paula@kenmarefrc.ie or by phone on 087 445 5447.