ON THE PITCH

Alice O’Connor, Adele O’Sullivan Nash and Shannon O’Sullivan represented Inter Kenmare as part of a KSBGL squad of 32 Under-12s girls, who travelled to Ennis for Kerry’s Inter League and Development Game matches against Clare. A 6-0 win and a 5-3 defeat were the scores of the day.

Our U10 boys’ teams have some big semi-finals coming up. In the last eight of the U10s Plate tournament, Inter Kenmare A saw off MEK Galaxy A 5-1, while Inter Kenmare B won their quarter-final 5-0 away to LB Rovers B in the U10s Bowl competition.

GOLF CLASSIC

Inter Kenmare FC’s Golf Classic event was a swinging success at Kenmare Golf Club on Friday March 25 and Saturday March 26. Here is a list of all the winners!

First place – Thomas MacGearailt, Jerry O’Sullivan, Noel Riney & Patrick O’Dwyer

Second place – Padraig O’Shea, Charlie Vaughan, Paudie Kelleher & Kathy Kelleher

Third place – Kevin Lynch, Bosco MacGearailt, Cian Siochru & Dermot Healy

‘Best Mixed’ – John Maye, Noreen Maye, Darren Maye & Jack Maye

‘Nearest the Pin’ – Ladies: Clara Brosnan; Men: Kieren Chinoy

‘Longest Drive’ – Ladies: Angela Brosnan; Men: Henk Bons

LOTTO

Inter Kenmare is fundraising for the future, and you can support your local soccer club by taking part in our online lotto, with a €5,000 jackpot up for grabs! Registration and playing is simple and easy at ourgrassroots.ie/club/interkenmare.