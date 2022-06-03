Everything is coming up roses!

All smiles from this young Blackwater girl who was the winner of one of the raffled off window boxes at the Blackwater Women’s Group visit to Willowfield Garden Centre. The group had a very enjoyable visit to Willowfield Garden Centre earlier this month for a demonstration on planting hanging baskets and window boxes. Thanks were paid to Margaret and Simon for an excellent presentation with lots of tips and ideas on how to get the best out of the plants by using good seed and potting compost, moisture retaining gel crystals and choosing the correct plants, it was a most enjoyable and informative evening. pic Mary O’Neill