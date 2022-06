Two Pobalscoil Science projects won awards at SciFest at MTU Tralee on Wednesday May 4th. TY students Grace O’Brien, Ayla O’Neill and Clodagh Rochford won the Smurfit Kappa Sustainability award. JC3 students Peter Crushell, Ronan Hickey and Pádraig O’Neill won the Business Excellence Institute award. Well done to all six students and to their SciFest mentor Ms Sarah Abbott.