Congratulations to all the talented Pobalscoil boys who competed at the South Munster Schools Track and Field in Cork Thursday May 12th. The following athletes have qualified for the Munster Schools Track and Field Finals in Templemore, Saturday May 21st; Minor Boys 800m Tadgh Harrington 3rd; Junior Boys 1500m Seamus O’Donoghue 1st; Inter Boys 100m Sean Treyvaud 3rd; Inter Boys 3000m Kieran O’Donoghue 3rd; Inter Boys 1500m Steeplechase Tommy Arthur 2nd; Inter Boys 1200m Walk Tommy Meagher 1st.

Thanks to our fabulous track and field helpers at the Boy’ South Munster Schools Track and Field Championships in MTU Track, Cork and many thanks to some of the students Seami Orpen, Colum Kelleher and Caoilean Desmond who competed and also kindly helped out on the day with their athletics teacher Ms Majella Murphy. Thanks also to the official helpers including Colum Kelleher, Darragh O’Sullivan, Sean Foley, Mya Granville, Ella Hussey, Clara McElligott and Emila Antolak. Another great day of school athletics was had by all. 16 athletes qualified overall for the Munster Schools Track and Field – 10 girls and 6 boys. Good luck to all concerned at the Munsters on Saturday May 21st.