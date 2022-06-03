Stable doors open

The five-star Sheen Falls Lodge is delighted to announce a fresh new dining offering, The Stables Brasserie and Bar which will offer the finest of Irish hospitality in a warm and atmospheric setting, with equine inspired design features, art deco lighting and elegant seating, where guests can order a pint at the bar or sink into a seat for a cosy catchup with friends and family.

Housed in the beautifully reimagined stables guests will discover a casual and contemporary restaurant, terrace, and bar with a large screen, making this the perfect new premises for any occasion. Settle into a corner or take a seat outside on the sun terrace for a delicious all-day menu, highlighting the freshest ingredients, many of which are sourced locally and from the estate’s own gardens. Designed seasonally, the carefully crafted menu will feature modern favourites such as Seafood Chowder, Country Style Terrine, Asparagus, Peas & Poached Egg, Classic Prawn Cocktail and Thornhill Confit Duck Leg for starters. For a leisurely lunch there is a selection of seasonal salads including Baby Gem, Waldorf, St Tola Goats Cheese, and Chicken Caesar as well as Hand Rolled Tagliatelle, Beer Battered Catch of the Day, Mussels, and Truffle Cheese Flatbread. The new brasserie menu will also impress steak aficionados, with a dedicated grill menu featuring The Stables Beef Burger, Rosscarberry Pork Tomahawk, Rump of Lamb, and The Stables Prime Steaks and for those with a sweet tooth, indulge in mouth-watering desserts, including Valrhona Chocolate Fondant, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Classic Vanilla Crème Brûlée and New Season Rhubarb Crumble.

Make a date in your diary to savour the new offering at Sheen Falls Lodge, where warm service, superb wines and sublime flavours combine resulting in a memorable dining experience. Bookings can be made by calling 064 664 1600 and by emailing at info@sheenfallslodge.ie