The magnificent seven

Seven charities in Cork and Kerry have been chosen as this year’s beneficiaries of The Ring of Beara Cycle: Irish Air Ambulance, Castletownbere Hospital, Castletownbere Day Care Centre, Kenmare Special Needs Group, Kenmare Family Resource Centre, Kenmare Palliative Care Group and St John of Gods.

Representatives of the charities joined us Brook Lane Hotel, Kenmare to announce the partnership.

Not only is it wonderful to be able to contribute to local charities again, but great for you to know you’re helping local charities by completing ROB 2022!