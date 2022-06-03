Anne Marie brings history to life

Bringing the history of Kenmare to life is Anne-Marie Cleary of Kenmare Walking Tours. As you take a leisurely guided walk through one of the first planned towns in Ireland, let Anne-Marie or one of her guides tell you stories of the best of times and the worst of times in this Heritage Town of Kenmare. A qualified tour guide, Anne-Marie is studying for a Masters in Local History and is a wonderful storyteller, you won’t be disappointed! Kenmare Walking Tours gives daily guided walking tours at 10.30am, with each tour approximately 90 minutes long, private tours are also available. You can book online www.kenmareheritagetours.com