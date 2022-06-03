Butter Market sculpts out new opportunities

Kenmare Butter market will host its first sculpture exhibition of more than 30 of Ireland’s foremost sculptors.

Modern Irish Sculpture will showcase over 70 contemporary works including many large scale sculptures in one of Ireland’s largest gallery spaces. Exhibiting artists include Michael Quane, Eileen Mac Donagh, Alva Gallagher, Bob Quinn, Jim Turner, Cecilia Moore and Martin O’Keefe. All sculptors exhibiting have national and international reputations with their work included in private and public collections around the world

This unique exhibition is part of the Kenmare Arts Festival 2022 and opens on June 2022 in The Kenmare Butter Market and is curated by Jackie Ball, Ana Duncan and John Goode.