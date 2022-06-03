Buys month ahead at The Carnegie

Photographic Exhibition: ‘Kenmare Carnival 1961’

These black and white photos capture the fun and joy that the annual carnival brought to the people of Kenmare every summer. The original photos were discovered in the personal archives of local man, Tim Sheehan. H e donated them to Kenmare Library, who gratefully accepted such a treasure and are proud to present this exhibition in partnership with the Carnegie Arts Centre. Come along and enjoy a nostalgic visit down memory lane and see Kenmare as it was at the start of the 1960s. You might even recognise a face or two!

Exhibition runs from Tuesday, 3rd May – Friday, 3rd June 2022. Admission free. Everyone welcome.

Workshop: Share Your Words: Saturday, 21st May. 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

This final workshop in the series presented by Carrie Jade William will provide you with the time and space to get some words on the page. We will have some gentle writing prompts and writing exercises and you will also have the option to share your own words – but only if you choose. Or you can simply listen to other writers and poets looking to share theirs. Everyone is welcome. Tickets €20 available online.

The Whiteheaded Boy Saturday 21st May @ 8pm

Presented by Blue Hat Productions, the plot of this story centres around the Geoghegan Family. Denis Geoghegan is ‘The Whiteheaded Boy’ of the title. He is the apple of his mother’s eye and the envy of his siblings. Therefore, his inevitable fall from grace is particularly spectacular. The play is as relevant today as when it was first presented at the Abbey in 1916. Not only does it reveal the dynamics of a family, but it is in fact a pointed analysis of Irish culture. Tickets €15 available online.

Singalong with Maureen Sullivan and Veronica Whitehead. Thursday 26th May 7 pm – 9 pm.

Join us for a singalong of familiar and much-loved songs led by Veronica Whitehead on piano and Maureen Sullivan on guitar. Everyone is welcome, regardless of experience. All you need to bring with you is your love for singing. Singing together is proven to be great for mind and body alike, and there’ll be time to socialise too. This is an informal gathering, organized with fun in mind! Tickets €10, available online.

Denis O’Sullivan’s Projections 2022 Friday June 17th 8pm

Live Music Show with Video Projections featuring Denis O’Sullivan with support from Ivan Peter Pawle. Tickets €10, available online

For further information on all of above see our website www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or call 0646648701