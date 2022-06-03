Kenmare Women’s Group

Our weekly meetings at the Gateway have finished until next September but that doesn’t put a halt to our gallup. Each month throughout the summer, we plan to meet up as a group for a fun outing. On May 24th, we are planning a visit to Muckross House & gardens where we’ll enjoy a walk in the beautiful surroundings, followed by a bite to eat in the cafe. If you are new to the area and would like to meet other women on a social basis/would like to hear more information about the group, please phone Stephanie on 083 191 6800. Here’s to a great summer ahead!