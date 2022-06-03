Kenmare and District Garden Club

The May meeting was held in the Gateway, Kenmare. The club were delighted to welcome again Hester Forde of Coosheen gardens, specialist nursery owner and seasonal contributor to the Irish garden magazine.’ Her background as teacher and artist was evident throughout her inspirational illustrated talk entitled ‘The Spring Garden’, where she demonstrated how to create a tapestry of foliage to delight over four seasons. She stressed the importance of using trees, which should be chosen with care and provide at least two features-spring or autumn foliage, flowers, fruits or an unusual shape as they are the backdrop to the garden, whatever its size. These are then under planted with shrubs and perennials: her selection of usual and unusual plants for spring was a delight, the display being heightened by the extensive use of fabulous pots on different levels. It made us want to rush into the garden to do better! The club look forward to a return visit to Coosheen in 2023.

The next meeting will be Thursday, June 2nd at Gateway. Coffee and welcome from 7pm with the talk from 7.30pm given by Alan Power of Derreen Garden, who will talk about his life in gardening. This is the last meeting in the Gateway until September. Contact Stephen Austen on 087 9112876 for further information if you are interested in becoming a member. The Gateway is beyond the Centra Garage heading on the Molls Gap road and opposite the Brooklane Hotel grounds. Parking available.