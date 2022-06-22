After being launched in 2019 Kenmare Co-Working Digital hub has been a great benefit to the town of Kenmare and its many users. They are particularly grateful to those who helped along the way including Helen O’ Connor- Barry, AEC officer Kerry County Council and Jerry O’ Sullivan Chairperson Kenmare Marketing & Events Group, and are delighted to have received funding from Minister Heather Humphries, with this support they plan to further expand our offering.

Why not get out from your home office even for one day a week and create a better work/life balance, working in a modern hub with high speed fibre broadband over-looking the beautiful town of Kenmare. Choose from many options including desks, private offices or their brand new privacy booths with daily, weekly and monthly options available. They look forward to welcoming you to their fully equipped offices and are delighted to offer 3 FREE days in collaboration with the National Hub Voucher Scheme, which can be accessed on connectedhubs.ie.

Call Sean anytime on 087 2224421 to book or email sean.joneskic@gmail.com

Eircode V93XK83