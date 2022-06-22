Wonderful school year celebrated in Tahilla

packed with lots of new learning opportunities.

Our Open Day last month was a huge success, giving families a flavour of what to expect being member of our school community. It was also the first time, since the pandemic, that our current parents could officially come in and celebrate all our achievements since we opened as Tahilla CNS in 2019. The students gave a GAA demonstration with coach, PJ Reidy, followed by an outstanding performance in the hall. Second Class to Sixth Class played the ukuleles and tin whistles while the younger students showcased their beautiful voices and dance moves.

We would like to wish our two sixth class students, Angelica and Louis, the very best of luck on the beginning of a new and exciting journey to post-primary school. They are graduating with many exciting memories and have grown into creative, caring and talented young adults. Angelica and Louis have made huge contributions to the school community over the years and will be sorely missed by everyone.

The students have been busy looking after our school garden and green house. The green house was built last Summer by parents with left over windows from our school renovation and the children have loved watching the tiny seeds they planted grow into delicious fruit and vegetables. As part of Food and Biodiversity Week we harvested our delicious sweet radishes, fresh lettuce and spring onions and made a delightful summer salad. Hopefully, when we return in autumn, our tomatoes, carrots, peas and pumpkins will also be ready to taste. Growing our own fruit and veg is a huge step in achieving our next Green School Flag for Global Citizenship Food and Biodiversity. We are very grateful to Paul, Catherine and all the parents who have helped create such a wonderful outdoor learning space.

We had a super sports day this month, the weather stayed dry and it was an action packed day full of fun activities. A big thank you to Amy who organised and ran such a brilliant day for all, the highlight was most definitely the ‘Rob the Nest’ game which brought out the competitive streak in both students and teachers alike!

We signed up to the Picker Pal Programme this year and each week one student took home the Pick Pal Pack, containing litter pickers, high visibility jackets and gloves, and went litter picking in their locality.

Forest School has come to an end after six wonderful weeks. Teachers Mara, Yvonne and Caroline have spent each session helping the children explore the forest while also learning skills such as bridge building, climbing, wood cutting and even lighting a fire!