Exciting shows coming to The Carnegie

Celebrating 100 years of Ulysses; James Joyce and Ulysses comes to Kenmare! July 22nd @ 8pm

Written and performed by Robert Gogan, Ulysses is considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, novel ever written. This year Ulysses celebrates its 100th birthday! It was first published on February 2nd 1922. Robert Gogan’s mission is to make Ulysses accessible to anyone who wants to read, and enjoy, Joyce’s masterpiece. But have you ever wondered what it’s all about and why it’s so acclaimed? Now is your chance to find out, and have a great evening’s fun and entertainment at the same time, because James Joyce and Ulysses is coming to Kenmare. To honour this important 100th birthday, Robert Gogan, will be performing Strolling Through Ulysses! at the Kenmare Arts Festival for one performance only, on Friday 22nd July. Strolling Through Ulysses! is a one-man show that tells the fun-filled story of Bloomsday – June 16th 1904 – the iconic day around which James Joyce’s Ulysses is based. Tickets €15.

SING AND LAUGH WITH PADDYMAN July 23rd @ 8pm

‘Sing and Laugh with Paddyman’ is a folk and Irish music show brought to you by one-man band sensation, Declan O’Sullivan. Some of his songs are serious, such as putting music to Luke Kelly’s poem, ‘For What Died the Sons of Roisin,’ and others are just for the laugh. With four albums under his belt, Paddyman has performed live to over one million people worldwide, and was the first Irish musical artist to be awarded the prestigious Golden Visa in 2021 by Dubai Arts and Culture Authority in recognition of his contribution to the arts in UAE.

Paddyman, real name Declan O’Sullivan, was born and raised in Co. Kildare, not far from Irish ballad legend Christy Moore, but his paternal roots are firmly planted in Kenmare. “My grandfather and father’s family are all from Kenmare so it is an important place for me to perform.” I would like to do a special performance that would appeal to both the local community and visitors in search of a professional Irish music show that features classic Irish singalong ballads, original music and some funny stories.” Tickets €25.

For reservations conact www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or phone 064 6648701