Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

It was a huge honour to be part of welcoming The President and his wife Sabina to Kenmare. Well done to all who helped organise this event.

Best wishes to Canon Ted Harrington on celebrating his Platinum Jubilee this month.

Well done to Emma Browne in taking part and representing Kenmare and Enable Ireland in the Kerry Rose selection

Congratulations to St Johns National School, thank you for educating the children in Kenmare for the last 10 years.

We are delighted to tell you that €5,226 was raised by the Darkness into light walk this year in Kenmare.

Best of luck to the Kerry Team that will play Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter final. A special mention to our own local players on the team.

Well done to the organisers and volunteers of the Ring of Beara Cycle this year. Brilliantly organised as always and we were lucky the sun was shining. It was absolutely fantastic to see such a buzz around our town again.

Well done to the Kilgarvan Vintage Club for organising the traditional fair day.

Congratulations to the U12 Gaelic girls team who are now Kerry Community games Champions.

Congratulations Pete Hanley on being in business 60 years, many a haircut I got from him

This month I raised the following motions at the recent area meeting;

I have asked KCC to write to Bus Eireann that the early bus from Kenmare would have a drop off point at Kerry University Hospital.

KCC have confirmed to me of plans to put down extra footpaths at the New Kenmare Graveyard.