Anne Marie remembered

Acknowledgement and 1st. Anniversary

Ann Marie O’Dwyer

Sneem , Co. Kerry.

Died June 6th. 2021.

As we loving remember Ann Marie on the first anniversary of her passing, her family, brothers Pat, Fr Gerald, Michael, David and her sister Mary, sisters in law Peggy and Marian, brother in law Mike, nieces and nephews, would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all our extended families, friends and those who sympathised with us and supported us over the last year.

Thanks to all those who sent Mass cards, floral tributes, letters of sympathy and to the kind people who sent condolences on RIP.ie, it was all very much appreciated.

To those of you who travelled near and far to attend Ann Marie’s funeral, we sincerely thank you.

Thanks to the very kind people who lined the route from Kenmare to Sneem and further on to the Sneem cemetery as Ann Marie made her final journey – what a lovely touch.

Thanks to Fr. Liam O’Brien for the lovely personal Funeral mass at St. Michaels Church Sneem.

Thanks to Stella for providing the beautiful singing and to Mary O’Regan, the sacristan, for all her assistance.

A huge thanks to Kerry Parents and Friends, the Tearmann Lodge Centre and the Fr. Corridan Centre both in Rathmore. The love, care, support and unfailing kindness that was shown to Ann Marie by Gillian Kenny, Karen Neville Daly and all the staff of both centres will never be forgotten and we as a family will be forever grateful for this.

A big thanks to the Drummond Brothers, Sneem, Mark and David for their wonderful help with organising the funeral.

Thanks also to the people of Sneem who were always so kind to Ann Marie.

As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our families deepest gratitude.

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.