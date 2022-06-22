Órnait remembered

On Friday, 27th May, we paid tribute to our former Deputy Principal, Ní Loingsigh who sadly passed away in June 2021. In attendance were some of Órnait’s family members including her parents Mary-Agnes and Tadhg and siblings Loman, Aghna, Finnian and Cathal as well as members of our Board of Management and former colleagues of Órnait’s from St. Francis’s National School and St. John’s. A stone seat with the words ‘In Memory of our Dear Teacher, Colleague and Friend’ were unveiled on the school grounds accompanied by our school motto ‘Is Treise Linn Le Chéile’ – Together we make a difference’.

Our new outdoor learning space was also opened on the day with Órnait’s niece Caoimhe cutting the ribbon in the company of Principal Barry O’Leary.

Fr. George Hayes was on hand to bless the memorials while Mr. O’Leary spoke of the fond memories of Órnait that continue to abound. Former Principal Denis Courtney also spoke of the ‘gentle, caring and humble’ woman who is sadly missed by our school community and all who knew her. Ms. Lynch was saluted throughout the memorial with some beautiful singing from our school choir.