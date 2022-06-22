Sun comes out for Ring of Bears

An impressive return for the Ring of Beara Cycle saw glorious clear blue skies, bright sunshine and temperatures as high as 20 degrees for an incredible days cycle. Now in its eighth year, and including the ever popular childrens cycle, it was embraced by riders from all over country who completed their choice of two challenging routes. Seven charities including Kenmare Special Needs Group, Kenmare Family Resource Centre, Kenmare Palliative Care Group are set to benefit from this years cycle – since its inception the Ring of Beara Cycle has donated over €300,000 to charity. Ring of Beara Cycle Organisers were delighted to have been able to make a presentation to President Michael D Higgins of a framed jersey when he visited Kenmare the day before the event but were unable to persuade him to take part in the cycle! Next years event is already in the planning with a provisional date of Saturday 27th May 2023.