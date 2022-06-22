For our visit to Muckross House and Gardens last month we were joined by 5 members of the Ukrainian community who are living in Kenmare at the moment. We all met up at the Gateway so that we could car share for the drive to Muckross, stopping at the Lady’s View area for photographs. It was a day of showers with a smattering of sun, sadness, laughter and sore feet. Following a quick cuppa in a very crowded cafe at Muckross we set off on a walk around the beautiful gardens surrounding Muckross House. We knew there would be a communication problem with our Ukrainian guests but it turned out to be less of a problem than we’d first imagined, thank heavens for translator apps! Thanks also must go to Olga, Tatiana, Yana, Roman and Maria for being so patient as we all struggled to be understood.

To appreciate the full beauty of the gardens one needs more time than we gave to it, but hunger got the better of us and so we set off to Avoca at Moll’s Gap for a bite to eat, the staff at Avoca made us feel very welcome as a group and served up some delicious bites to eat.

At this point, I would like to thank those members of the Kenmare Women’s Group who donated very generously to help with the expenses incurred on the day. We have a surplus left over which we plan to put towards another outing with our Ukrainian friends.

If you are new to the area and would like to meet up with the Kenmare Women’s Group please phone Stephanie on 083 191 6800.