Patrick Connor Scarteen reports

Election as Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District:

On 27th June i was elected as Cathaoirleach ( Chairperson ) for a one year term. It is a great honor and privilege. I look forward to working with fellow Public Representatives, State Bodies, Community Organisations and individuals to help people and improve our area. I wish to thank my proposer Cllr Dan McCarthy and my Seconder Cllr Norma Moriarty. I will work closely with all regardless of politics.If you wish for me to attend an event or If i can assist in any way please let me know.

Municipal motions:

2. What measures have been undertaken to improve access, safety in general and to ensure unhindered accessibility for emergency vehicles at our Public Beaches and Parks.

3. That KCC please again request Transport Infrastructure Ireland to allocate substantial funding to resurface the N71 Bonane to Glengarriff Road from Mucksna.

4. That KCC please cut branches and vegetation that is protruding along our footpaths and roads where road safety is hindered.

5. Micro beads are becoming a huge problem along our coastline and a great threat to our Environment. What can KCC do to assist combating this scourge along our coastline.

6. The use of CPO has merits however it needs to be reformed as people subject to it generally react negatively to it. That Kerry County Council call upon the Government to look at the use of alternatives or a reformed system.

7. That we write to the Minister for Local Government and ask that the retained Firefighters who are qualified Emergency First Responders be included in the eligible category for the €1000. payment for Frontline workers.

8. Please give an update on the Blackwater to Sneem N70 stretch of road including timelines.

9. Please provide details on the process for Town Twinnings.

Full Council motions:

What measures have KCC undertaken to eradicate invasive species including Japanese Knotweed. Please also outline what public awareness campaigns have been undertaken.

It is essential that a new Court House is built in Tralee, please outline what KCC has done to assist the Court Services. Also we call upon the Dept of Justice and the Court Services to source s suitable site and commence construction as soon as possible.

All Ireland Football Final:

All the best to local lads Stephen O’Brien and Seanie O’Shea from Kenmare Shamrocks and Tadgh Morley, Killian & Adrian Spillane and Gavin Crowley from Templenoe on Sunday 24th July. I have called upon Irish Rail to put on extra trains as accomodation in Dublin is very expensive, and many will want to travel up and down on the one day.

Michael Collins 100th Anniversary Commemoration:

This year’s Commemoration will be very special at Beal Na mBlath as it is the 100 years since Michael Collins was killed. The Oration will be given by An Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD and An Taniste Leo Varakdar TD. It is taking place this year on Sunday 21st August at 3pm, big crowds are expected on this important year, therefore it is advisable that people arrive before 2pm.