Buys month in Blackwater

Next meeting of Blackwater Women’s Group is on Tuesday August 9th at 8.30pm in Blackwater Tavern. Members get text messages on up-coming activities, classes & social events; €5 membership accepted in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater.

Qigong Classes in Tavern (gentle exercise to music) with Bob Martin Wed evenings in Tavern 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Bob is certified by Ireland Tai Chi & Qigong Association

Biodiversity Class supported by SKDP is free to participants, open to men & women. Classes continue in Blackwater, dates to be confirmed.

This year’s day trip is planned for late August to Glengariff, Beara, and Killmackillogue. Proposed date Wednesday August 24th.

The annual group holiday to Dingle Skellig Hotel in September; deposit €100 per room due immediately (if not already paid).

There are 5 open access Defibrillators in the Blackwater/Templenoe area. Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern & John Sheehan’s Direen. They have now been added (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database so if a patient requires an AED the NAS can direct them to the nearest AED as they await an ambulance.

Changing Times covers the history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area and is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. It is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater & Quills Shop Kenmare.

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for Free Personal Monitored Alarmswhich enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence & independence. Application forms & information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

Crime Prevention & the Text Alert System. Insert Garda Station numbers in your phone and if you observe suspicious behaviour take the number of the car and report it promptly to Kenmare (or Killarney) Gardaí. The Gardaí will issue a Text Alert to warn the public if appropriate; Kenmare 064-6641177 Killarney 064-6671160. Text Alert application forms available in Blackwater Post Office.