Tidy Towns needs you!

Kenmare Tidy Town’s 2022 judging takes place in June, July and August. The first judging has been done with the second judging imminent.The Tidy Town judges like to walk around our town very early in the morning, as well as during the day and we cannot afford to lose our GOLD MEDAL!

A big thank you to everyone that has worked with us and supported us to keep Kenmare presentable, we ask that all residents and businesses make a special effort to keep this up, particularly during the judging period and the busy tourist season.

Kenmare Tidy Towns are continuously working hard for our community and have just entered the 2022 Tidy Towns Competition. Tidy Towns is not just a competition. It demonstrates everything good about our people; volunteerism, positivity, working together, community spirit, protecting our environment, that sense of pride in looking after the place we call home.

In the past year, along with our regular maintenance of litter picking, sweeping, painting and planting for biodiversity, we also commissioned a swift mural, obtained funding for a Biodiversity action plan, implemented Ecotelly, situated in front of the Courthouse, connecting the sea to the town (download the app to experience augmented reality), put a water fountain in Town Park, run monthly community seed and plant swaps during Spring months, and completed community Climate Change & Biodiversity training with Transition Kerry, as well as Citizen Science workshops at The Peninsula Lands with Kerry ETB!

So once again we ask you to put your shoulder to the wheel and do what you can to keep Kenmare looking good. Don’t ask ‘Whose job is it!’

So please, keep your premises presentable, and in good condition, do not litter, remove or report any instances of litter, plant pollinator friendly or better still, leave a section of your lawn uncut (we can provide ‘Managed for Wildlife’ signs to highlight your efforts to passers-by) and please tell us about any community improvement actions, particularly any sustainability or biodiversity actions happening locally.

If you would like to get involved or help but are unsure of what to do, please get in contact with us at kenmarett@gmail.com or join us on a Tuesday night at 7pm in the Square during the summer months.

You can find us on www.kenmaretidytowns.ie or follow us on social media

