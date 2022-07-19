Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

Celebrating 100 years of Ulysses; James Joyce and Ulysses comes to Kenmare! July 22nd @ 8pm

Written and performed by Robert Gogan, Ulysses is considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, novel ever written and Gogan’s mission is to make Ulysses accessible to anyone who wants to read, and enjoy, Joyce’s masterpiece. But have you ever wondered what it’s all about and why it’s so acclaimed? Now is your chance to find out, and have a great evening’s fun and entertainment at the same time, because James Joyce and Ulysses is coming to Kenmare. Strolling Through Ulysses! is a one-man show that tells the fun-filled story of Bloomsday – June 16th 1904 – the iconic day around which James Joyce’s Ulysses is based. Tickets €15.

‘Sing and Laugh with Paddyman’ July 23rd @ 8pm

‘Sing and Laugh with Paddyman’ is a folk and Irish music show brought to you by one-man band sensation, Declan O’Sullivan. Some of his songs are serious, such as putting music to Luke Kelly’s poem, ‘For What Died the Sons of Roisin,’ and others are just for the laugh. With four albums under his belt, Paddyman has performed live to over one million people worldwide. Paddyman, real name Declan O’Sullivan, was born and raised in Co. Kildare but his paternal roots are firmly planted in Kenmare. “My grandfather and father’s family are all from Kenmare so it is an important place for me to perform.” I would like to do a special performance that would appeal to both the local community and visitors in search of a professional Irish music show that features classic Irish singalong ballads, original music and some funny stories.” Tickets €25.

P.J. Murrihy accompanied by Seamus Shannon Friday August 5th @ 8pm

The singer-songwriter from County Clare, P.J. Murrihy has built up a loyal following over the years after he came to national prominence in the late 1980s with a song called ‘Pat Murphy’s Meadow.’ Since then, he has recorded many popular songs, and has also written for the likes of Big Tom, Daniel O’Donnell, Foster and Allen and Brendan Shine Other memorable songs recorded by P.J. include; ‘My Father’s House,’ ‘The Old Trashing Mill,’ ‘Should I Fall Behind.’ (duet with Isla Grant) and ‘The Land of the Gael.’

The Parish Friday August 26th @ 8pm

HubCap Theatre returns with their delightful comedy, The Parish. The hilarious story of characters you can find in every parish in Ireland. The Parish brings to life a story of conflict and treachery, but ultimately celebrates friendship and community which creates a bond that overcomes all adversity. Performed with minimal set and supported by a rich soundscape, The Parish is highly entertaining, accessible theatre in its purest form. Performance run time is 1 hour and 20 minute

For reservations contact www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or phone 064 6648701