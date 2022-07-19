All roads lead to Kilgarvan on Sunday 31st July!

After a two-year break the committee of Kilgarvan Agricultural Show can’t wait to welcome you to the show! With the trailers due to be lined up on the show ground, amazing craft and food marquees, a fabulous home industries competition, the best livestock, fashion competitions, and a children’s village it’s a day not to be missed! Workshops and demonstrations are planned throughout the day with the latest tips and tricks in sheep shearing and there will be live music and entertainment from 2pm to 5pm with the famous Patrick O’Sullivan.

You can find out more on www.kilgarvanshow.com or follow them on facebook for updates.