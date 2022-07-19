Would you consider becoming a Cardiac First Responder?

Kerry CFR link, a collaboration of community first responder schemes throughout Kerry are launching a recruitment campaign for volunteers throughout the county.

First Responder Schemes operate in a number of locations including Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland, North East Kerry, Glenbeigh, Milltown, Waterville, Kells, Sneem, Valentia, Portmagee, Lixnaw, Causeway, Beal & Asdee. With a number of additional schemes expected to be launched in the future.

These schemes provide an emergency response to life threatening incidents including stroke, heart attack and cardiac arrest in the vital minutes prior to the arrival of an Ambulance. Volunteers are alerted through the National Ambulance Service who provide support and advice to schemes alongside CFR Ireland.

Volunteers are provided full training, equipment and support.

For more information on your local scheme, how to become involved or support visit www.kerrycfrlink.ie or the national CFR website www.becomeacfr.ie