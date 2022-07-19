Fenton conquers TransAtlantic way

Kenmare cyclist Fenton Curley completes the TransAtlantic Way race on the West Coast of Ireland, finishing in third position on the Setanta course.

Family, friends, and colleagues cheered on Fenton and other competitors as they embarked on the TransAtlantic Way Ultra Race which started from the Peace Bridge in Derry City and followed the Wild Atlantic Way around to Cork City.

This race is self-supported with no technical or personal backup, so all responsibility lies with the riders alone. Fenton is delighted to have completed the race as ‘third fastest finisher’ and first Irish rider in on the Setanta route in 5 days and 21 hours.

As a member of Kenmare Cycling Club and an avid cyclist, Fenton looked forward to this incredible adventure cycling challenge by training consistently and throughout the year worked to weekly schedules for strength and endurance. He was among sixty-one riders taking part in this year’s race and opted for the Setanta designated route of 1700km, which had twenty-nine riders on that route. The race had to be completed in full.

As part of the race Fenton arrived in Kenmare but, although this is where he lives, competition rules prohibited him from staying in his own home so ‘home from home’ that night was Brook Lane Hotel where they looked after him, setting him up for his 4am start next morning

Fenton completed the Cu Chulainn route in the 2021 Race. His participation in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge in February where he achieved first in Cat and the 3-day Cyprus Gran Fondo in April, where he took another Podium with 3rd in Cat for the TT, helped get Fenton into good shape for this year’s Transatlantic Way Ultra Race.

Fenton thanked everyone for their amazing support, all those messages really helped along the way, and he’s looking forward to the next adventure!