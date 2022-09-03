St Patrick’s Church blessed with concert

On August 3rd we were blessed with a wonderful harp and oboe concert in St Patrick’s Church, Kenmare.

The programme by Emily and Jane Sullivan, Heather Brooks and Alicja Cetnar, all performing free of charge, included both classical and contemporary pieces and raised €1300 in aid of the wheelchair access and accessible toilet plans for the church.

This was the only opportunity in Kenmare to enjoy these hugely talented young people playing so beautifully – their scheduled appearance as part of the Kenmare Festival was disappointingly cancelled by the organisers at very short notice.

The Summer Fete held in July raised a further €4,066 and we very much appreciate your support of our fundraising endeavours.

Michael Cavanagh