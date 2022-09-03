Twenty years of celebrations!

Blackwater Women’s Group are celebrating their 20th Anniversary all this year and held a mid-summer party in Blackwater Tavern to welcome new members to the group and catch up with other members who hadn’t been out much in the past few years. It also marked Marie O’Connell’s contribution to the group over the years. It was a brilliant night with lovely food and almost everyone there gave a party piece, a song, a story, or a poem, and there was lots of excellent entertainment. pics Mary O Neill

