Busy month ahead at The Carnegie

The Parish by HubCap Theatre

Friday August 26th @ 8pm

In this hilarious comedy play, actors bring to life a range of characters that can be found in every community. Through this chorus of colourful characters, the story unfolds of a dastardly deed that has ripped the Parish apart. But despite this scandal, this delightful comedy highlights the power of friendship and community.

“The Parish is absolutely hilarious and makes for a great night out”

“A night of fun & Laughter. Don’t miss it!”

Tickets €15

Projections 2022

Friday September 16th @ 8pm

Back by popular demand, Projections 2022 is an exciting show combining music and video. Performer and producer Denis O’Sullivan has almost 40 years experience ranging from playing guitar in rock bands in his younger years to producing ambient meditation music and writing songs Two of Denis’s videos were selected and screened at the Indie Cork Film Festivals in 2013 and 2014. The show will be supported by Ivan Peter Pawle, formerly of the folk band Dr. Strangely Strange, and well known local musician Elle Bruno .

Tickets €10

Culture Night

September 23rd @ 8pm

The 17th annual Culture Night will take place on Friday, 23rd Sept 2022 and this year Carnegie Arts Centre will present ‘Eagsula,’ a specially-commissioned night of entertainment, produced by Maureen Sullivan, that will showcase some of our local performing artists. Featured artists include Mary Donegan, Dave Shapiro, Maureen Sullivan plus special guests.

Free event.

Further information on www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or call 064 6648701

The Carnegie Arts Centre gratefully acknowledge the receipt of a grant from the Community Department of Kerry County Council in the amount of €2,160. This grant from the Community Activities Fund is to assist with the payment of annual insurance costs. Go raibh mile maith agaibh.