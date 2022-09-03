Templenoe defeat Austin Stacks

The , the County Champions, on August 7th 2022 in the Senior Club Championship Group B Round 1 in Legion GAA

Grounds Killarney. A great performance from start to finish by Templenoe strengthened by the return of their county players paved the way for a famous win against the reigning Club and County Championship Champions Austin Stacks. The game was played at Legion GAA Grounds on Sunday in glorious weather with little or no breeze. Final Score Templenoe 2.12 (18), Austin Stacks 1.08 (11). pic Noel O’Sullivan