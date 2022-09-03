Another season kicks off for Kenmare Kestrels

Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club will hold their registration for the upcoming Basketball Season on Saturday August 27th from 10am to 12noon, and Saturday September 3rd from 10am to 12noon at Kenmare GAA Sports Hall. This is for all ages beginning with U8′s to both Senior Men and Senior Women. See Kenmare Kestrels Facebook page for updates including online registration options and O’Neills clothing website for all your Kestrels club gear.

With regard to planned basketball coaching courses, KABB are hoping to organise courses before the start of the season (all coaches need to have a course completed and this is the perfect opportunity). Intro Course (must be 16 or over) is a one-day, 8-hour course. Level one is a 3-day course (20 hrs) over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Kenmare Kestrels will fund the cost of the courses for all of our coaches. Please contact secretary Gillian on 087 983 6150, as names are needed in the very near future.

The club are looking forward to kicking off the club’s 16th basketball season in Kerry. Age Categories for 2022/’23 Kestrels Academy: Under 8′s born in 2015-2016; Under 10′s born in 2013-2014; Leagues: Under 12′s born in 2011-2012; Under 14′s born in 2009-2010; Under 16′s born in 2007-2008; Under 18′s born in 2005-2006.) Looks like there will be a Senior Men’s team this year, please register lads by September 3rd. See you all at registration.

Go Kestrels!