Golfing news

Golf in Kenmare Update – August 2022

Ring of Kerry GC Update – Results and news from the last month

Club championships 2.3 July

1st Daragh Roche 76-08-68

2nd Martin O’Shea 105-35-70

3rd James Cremin 84-12-72

Topline McCarthy GOTY 4 9/10 July

1st Con O’Leary 43 pts

2nd Donal O’Mahony 40 pts

3rd Andy Cane 39 pts

Singles Stableford 16/17 July

1st Jamie Buckley 43 pts

2nd JB McCarthy 41pts

3rd Mortimer O’Shea 40 pts

Topline McCarthy GOTY 5 24 July

1st Derek Hillier 39 pts

2nd Simon Stauch 39pts

3rd Bernard O’Sullivan 36 pts

Singles Stableford 30/31 July

1st Stephen Hill 41 pts

2nd Martin Hobbart 39pts

3rd Derek Hillier 37 pts

Kenmare GC Update

Club news

Our Clubhouse was officially opened on Sunday August 7th, which is the culmination of two years and two months of painstaking work by everybody at Kenmare GC. Cornelius “Sonny” O’Connor performed the opening ceremony with our club officers, and was ably assisted by Jim Long (Golf Ireland President-elect), and Larry McCarthy, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael. Rev Michael Kavanagh and Fr. George Hayes blessed the building, and Eoin Finnegan and Dan Lucey (with Guests) created a mighty atmosphere for the day with some great entertainment.

The common theme of the day, and repeated by all the speakers was of community. This building would not have been completed without the assistance of the fantastic community in Kenmare and surrounding areas, and this is appreciated by all – we hope to spend the next 119 years of the club repaying this goodwill!

Captains Prizes

Captains Clara Brosnan and Sean Finn both held their Captain’s Prizes in the last month. It’s notebale that record playing numbers were set for both competitions this year. The winners were:

Ladies (Captain Clara Brosnan):

Sunday 17th July 2022

1st: Delia Long(23) 42 pts

2nd: Michelle O’Connell(46) 43Pts

Best Gross: Angela Brosnan(7) 27 gross pts

3rd: Noreen Crowley(22) 41pts

4th: Grainne Crowley(29) 40pts

Category 1(0-24): Joanne Bhamvra(24) 39 pts. Category 2(25-35): Stephanie Gaine(28) 36 pts. Category 3(35+): Cindy Freeman (36) 39pts. Front 9: Margaret Hanley(22) 22pts. Back 9: Anne K Murphy(35) 22pts. Past Captains: Mary Brosnan(24) 35pts. Committee: Angela Cronin(20) 34pts. Longest Drive: Angela Brosnan. Nearest the pin: Lilyrose Parkinson. Get into golf Scramble: Aishling Rochford/Kathleen Healy. Best Visitor: Rosemary Boyton

Mens (Captain Sean Finn):

1st – Flor O’Donoghue (9) – 63 OCB

2nd – Tomas MacGearailt (12) – 63

3rd – Jason Taylor (23) – 65

4th – Denis Cronin (19) – 66

Best Gross – Philip Duggan (3) – 71

Best Past Captain – Eugene O’Sullivan (27) – 69. Best Senior – Jerry Walsh (18) – 68. Front 9 – Rob Hodnett (28) – 32 nett. Back 9 – Patrick O’Dwyer (27) 29 nett. Nearest the pin – Flor O’Donoghue. Longest Drive – Gavin O’Shea.

Golf News – Opening Classic and Old Course Singles.

To commemorate the official opening of the clubhouse, we ran a full week of Open Golf. Our Records show that 500+ golfers took part in these competitions, with almost half of them visiting Kenmare for the occasion.

The singles competition was based on four qualifying days, with a high pressure shootout on Sunday 7th in front of a large crowd. The winners were:

Junior Boys – Oisin O’Connor 37 Nett

Junior Girls – Ciara Harrington 33 Nett

1st Ladies – Anne Kelly-Murphy 29 Nett

2nd Ladies – Angela Cronin 31 Nett

1st Men – Sean Murphy 27 Nett

2nd Men – Aidan Chinoy 29 Nett

3rd Men – Eugene Downing 29 Nett

We also held an opening Classic for 4 person teams, with the first prize of a trip for 4 people to Marbella on a golf trip. This was very gratefully sponsored by Costaless Golf, a golf travel company (Spain, Portugal, Turkey) who have links to Kenmare GC. We would advise checking out their website https://www.costalessgolf.com/ if you’re thinking about any kind of golf trip. The winners were:

Overall Winner Pearse, Padraig, Fionán and Kathleen O’Shea 95 Points

Mens: Aidan Chinoy, Charlie Vaughan, David O’Sullivan, Robert Hodnett 94 Points

Mixed: Martin James, Marie James, Noreen Crowley, Anne Clifford 88 Points

Ladies: Collette Bradshaw, Angela Cronin, Delia Long, Grainne Crowley 86 Points

Best Visiting Team: John Nolan, Lorcan Harrington, Diarmuid O’Neill, Joss Crowley 89 Points

Mens Second: Mark Granville, John Granville, Thomas O’Sullivan, Tomás MacGearailt 93 Points

Mens Third: Rory O’Sullivan, Henk Bons, Philip Duggan, John Duggan 93 Points

Ladies Longest Drive Mege Dalton

Mens Longest Drive Pearse O’Shea

Nearest the Pin Dave Kelly (Kenmare)

Note – we have held 14 other competitions over the last month, but don’t have room for the results. They are all available on Kenmare GC’s Facebook page.