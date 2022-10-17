Kenmare stars on German TV

Kenmare, or rather our wonderful produce and people, is the star of ‘Camping and Cooking’ a show in which the host cooks his way around the world in his camper van, and is soon to being broadest to over 2 million viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Brian, the show host and chef, was looked after by none other than our own Kenmare Foodie Karen Coakley who welcomed him to Ireland at Dingle Horse Riding School before introducing him to the wonderful Aileen and Bill of Tom Crean Brewery and Dermot Brennan. Aileen cooked her mother’s Lamb Pie while Dermot foraged for seaweed to feed to his pigs, before cooking his renowned sausages with Chef Tony in No 35.

Filming took place in Wavecrest, at the fantastic Wednesday morning market in Kenmare and at The South Pole Inn in Annascaul as they uncovered the story of Tom Crean along the way. The show ends with Karen and Aileen enjoying ‘Surf and Turf’ cooked by Brian of Dermot Brennans Pork Ribs in Tom Crean Ale using ingredients from Heidi Ryan’s and On The Wild Side and Lobster from Quinlans, in his Campervan up at Loosacaunagh,

Brian found our lovely town after hearing of a private food tour Karen hosted in February for German Press with Failte Ireland involved along the way, which just goes to show you never know what will come out of these fabulous food tours which showcase our local producers in Kenmare. From sausages, to pastries, to beer, to chocolate and ice cream; the focus of the tour is the story behind the food and our wonderful local food scene, produce that can only be had in Kenmare, with many products being made by husband and wife teams – very much a part of the Kenmares Food Story!

Kenmare Food Tours have been extremely busy all Summer with both public and private custom tours, in addition to private cookery classes for people holidaying here including American Country and Western superstar Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan, and American soccer player Mia Hamm and her family who booked Karen for demonstrations.

Public Food Tours are finishing on Wednesday September 28th but Karen is available for private tours and you can contact her on 087 6401531 or take a look online at kenmarefoodietours@gmail.com