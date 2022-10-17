Great season ahead at The Carnegie

September 30th Dolly & Mick Comedy drama, written by Séamus Moran.

A musical double act, a relationship in crisis, is it time to face the final curtain? A funny, engaging story with a poignant denouement and several live songs that echo the love and hope, disillusion and despair, passion and perseverance that colours their story. Featuring Séamus Moran and Sinéad Murphy Tickets €18 / €16 Students

October 9th

Fifteen

Mary Culloty O’ Sullivan in her one woman show presents a nostalgic journey through the eighties and beyond. Memories of the house phone, mixtapes, the pictures on a Friday night and lots more! A 1980s inspired one-woman musical.

Tickets €15

October 13th

Women of Note featuring Grace Foley with pianist Noel O Sullivan and narrator Laura Reidy.

Celebrating the music of epic female performers down through the years, the audience will enjoy the songs of artists from Peggy Lee to Billie Eilish, Whitney Heuston to Lady Gaga, and Kerry’s own Jessie Buckley. Hear their songs, their stories and learn about the impact they have made.

Tickets €15

October 26th

The Animal Roadshow

We bring along a selection of creatures from reptiles, birds, creepy crawlies, and mammals. A fun day out for all the family.

Film Season returns on September 22nd “An Cailín Ciúin”

A 9-year-old girl from a dysfunctional family goes to live with distant relatives for the summer. Living with a middle-aged farm couple, she discovers a new way of living. This film took the Audience Award and the best Irish film honor at the Dublin International Film Festival

Full Autumn Film Programme available shortly.

For further information or to book tickets go to www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or call 0646648701