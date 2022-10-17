Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Welcome back to all the children and teachers to our schools. I hope all the new students are well settled in at this stage.

I was delighted to have attended the Scarteen Memorial in the Old Kenmare Graveyard. Well done to Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen and all who organised it.

Best of luck to the two local teams in County Senior Football championship.

Some of the motions I put in for this month’s area Council Meeting:

I asked if there was any update on funding for the Bonane Road

I have asked for Kerry County Council to erect Speed Indicator signs at Tubrid on the Sneem Road

Now that the season for Hedge Cutting is upon us, I have asked Kerry County Council to campaign for hedges to be cut