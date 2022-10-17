Blackwater News

Blackwater Women’s Group

Group Singing with Mary Culloty O’Sullivan will resume in late Sept/Oct

Qigong Classes in Tavern (gentle exercise to music, very relaxing) with Bob Martin Wed evenings in Tavern 7.30 to 8.30pm. Bob is certified by Ireland Tai Chi & Qigong Association

Biodiversity/Climate Change Training

Biodiversity Class supported by SKDP is free to participants, open to men & women. Next two Classes; Sat 24th Sept 2 to 5pm & Sat 1st October 10am to 1pm at Blackwater Tavern.

Harvest Dance Sat 5th of November in Kenmare Bay Hotel.

Defibrillators Blackwater/Templenoe

There are 5 open access Defibrillators in the Blackwater/Templenoe area. Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern & John Sheehan’s Direen. They have now been added (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database so if a patient requires an AED the NAS can direct them to the nearest AED as they await an ambulance.

‘Changing Times’ Blackwater/Templenoe Social History Book

Changing Times covers the history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area & is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. It is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater & Quills Shop Kenmare.

Seniors Alert Alarm Scheme

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for Free Personal Monitored Alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence & independence. Application forms & information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.