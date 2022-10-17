Velo comes to Kenmare

A new cycle event comes to Kenmare this October. A tough challenge for the serious cyclist, Velo Kenmare will tackle some of Kerry’s toughest climbs and mountain passes. Experienced cyclists are encouraged to test themselves and their clubmates for the fastest finish across four grueling climbs, taking in some of the most epic scenery in the country and the best welcome back at the finish.

Taking place on 22nd October 2022, Velo Kenmare is an 135km timed loop route starting and finishing in Kenmare. The total climbing distance is 1,650m so this cycle isn’t an event for the faint hearted, and organisers are hoping to attract serious cyclists who are looking for a new and exciting challenge. Velo Kenmare is managed by Elite Events Management, the same organisation that brings you the iconic Ring of Beara Cycle.

Cyclists are encouraged to register for Velo Kenmare on the Velo Cycle Ireland website www.velocycleireland.ie

The route will take in the stunning scenery around Kenmare, including parts of the Wild Atlantic Way and Ring of Kerry. Riders will be given a starting time slot to allow for a staggered start, taking them along a fully marshalled route, with medical cover, bike mechanic support, hot food and entertainment at the finish in Kenmare. Participants will receive a Velo Kenmare water bottle and finishers’ medal in the shape of a cow bell.