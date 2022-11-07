Tomorrow comes for women’s group

The Blackwater Group enjoyed a holiday in the Dingle Skellig Hotel last month. Thirty

local men and women visited Paudie O’Shea’s bar, pictured, the Blasket Centre, the Maharees and Inch Beach. Garth Brooks, and his wife and singer Trisha Yearwood, even made an appearance in Dick Macks during their stay and sang ‘Piano man’ and ‘If tomorrow never comes’ to a delighted audience. Garth was accompanied by a Netflix Crew who were documenting his time in Ireland. pics by Mary Declan O’Neill.