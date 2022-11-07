Halloween Howl is back!

It’s that time of year again! There’s a chill in the air and soon Kenmare will be haunted by Ghosts and Ghouls and fantastic creatures from the other world. Our Halloween Howl 2022 runs from October 29th until November 5th and is not to be missed!

This year our two main events are free. Saturday October 29th is the Turas Nua Homecoming Street Fire Show which will bring some bright lights and excitement as the nights draw in.

Sunday October 31st is the very popular annual Halloween Parade. Dress up in your most frightful costumes and come out and be part of the show! This will be followed by a disco and prizes for the best costumes. Even the hungriest Zombies will be satisfied with the delicious treats and drinks on offer from the stalls on the night.

There will be many other family friendly events taking place during the week

Book your tickets early with the event organisers and stay up to date with all the latest information by following our Kenmare Halloween Howl Facebook and Instagram Pages.



Come out and support your town, organisers and clubs for what promises to be a Howl packed full of enchanting, spooky and spectacular events!