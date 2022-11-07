Killarney Credit Union offers ‘easypay’

Killarney Credit Union are delighted to announce a new loan product designed to help our members budget and pay for home heating products. With Home Heating costs rising to record levels Killarney Credit Union felt there was a need to develop a product in this area.

Our members needs are always to the forefront in the development of our business. Our members had been conveying their worries on meeting bills this winter and among their worries were home heating costs.

In the development of the product we spoke to a number of local companies based in, and delivering to customers, in our common bond. To this end we are delighted to announce that we are a finance partner to six locally based companies. The companies involved are CRL Oil, Corrib Oil, Geaney Oils, Killarney Oils/Top Oil, M&J Kelleher LTD and Sceilg Ola.

The process is simple. If you are considering ordering oil off your oil company of choice and you would like to spread the cost into easy instalments over a time frame that suits you please contact Killarney Credit Union. You can apply in branch, online or over the phone.

Karena McCarthy Marketing & Development Officer Killarney Credit Union stated, “Our members needs are always priority and at the moment some members are worried about bills and this is why we developed this product. Obviously we always have the bigger loan products but we want members to know we do loans for the smaller items or bills also.”

She added, “We are particularly delighted with the response from the local oil companies based in and distributing in our local area. We are a community based organisation working for and with the community and this is just a small part that we can play in potentially helping make life a little easier for some of our members.”

The six oil companies join an ever growing list of companies participating in our CU Easypay Scheme. If you wish to pay for products or services provided by a wide range of companies listed on our CU Easypay – you can apply for a loan with Killarney Credit Union to pay for these products or services over a time frame that suits you.

For further information on our CU Easypay partners visit www.killarneycu.ie/cueasypay or if you are a business that would like to participate please contact Karena McCarthy on 064 6623730.