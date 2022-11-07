Kenmare and District Garden Club

The club were fortunate to have a second speaker in September, Jack Wilgoss from Wildegoose Nursery in Shropshire. His talk entitled ‘A late summer love affair’ was to take us through his favourite late season flowering perennials and grasses, to extend the garden’s interest right through summer and into autumn’. And that is exactly what he did! His enthusiastic tour of his walled garden while demonstrating his philosophy of gardening with nature by not using any artificial feed nor indeed any watering during the drought this summer, showed his use of layered planting , often using plants that go through the seasons right into winter, particularly wonderful grasses and glorious perennials that are not only colourful but also have shape and form and perhaps interesting seed heads. None of this is pruned back except to encourage repeat flowering and food for wild life– the whole effect was not one of neglect but billowing beauty.

There was a good attendance by members from the club at the annual symposium at Kells Bay House and Garden, Cahersiveen, on October 1st, where the three talks by top plants-people ‘celebrated gardening, plants and landscapes’. The delicious lunch is highly recommended! See kellsbay.ie/southern-symposium 2023 for next year’s speakers.

The October meeting of the club was held as usual in the Gateway, Kenmare. Garden photographer Bernard van Giessen shared his memories of gardens he has visited in his talk ‘gardening through the lens’. His background was originally in industrial photography but now, based in Ireland, he has moved to exquisite photography of gardens, plants and nature. The evening was a true delight, each photograph showing his eye for detail and the ability to get the essence of his subject, whether it was a garden at dawn, artistic close-ups of flowers or a hover fly delicately landing on a bloom. He achieves this through an absolute passion for his work: it requires beautiful light, patience, skill and awareness, sometimes requiring rising before dawn to capture the drama as the sun rises or sometimes having to abandon a project if the light is just not right – a far remove from the instant digital photography on mobile phones!

Nov.17th (n.b. the 3rd Thursday): demonstration and talk by Wicklow based professional floral designer Camelia Austen. Camelia, who is a renowned wedding flower specialist, will create seasonal floral arrangements using expert techniques that you can try at home, combined with illustrating her talk with beautiful pictures from her catalogue of floral creations

New members are very welcome. Contact Stephen Austen: 0879112876 for further information The Gateway is beyond the Centra Garage heading on the Molls Gap road and opposite the Brooklane Hotel grounds. Parking available.