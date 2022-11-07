Busy month ahead for Carnegie

November 2nd 11am.

The Animal Road Show.

A mobile Zoo offering first hand interaction with our creatures. We bring along a selection of creatures from reptiles, birds, creepy crawlies and mammals. Our aim is to generate excitement about nature and encourage a love of animals.

Tickets €8

November 3rd

Film ‘Operation Mincemeat’

A British spy drama based on a true story. Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. Starring Colin Firth and Matthew MacFadden.

November 10th

Film ‘An Cailín Cuiún’ back by popular demand!

Rural Ireland 1981. A quiet neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.

November 17th

Film ‘Róise and Frank’

A movie about a bereaved woman, a widow who has given up on life becomes convinced that a stray dog is the reincarnation of her Hurling-loving husband. Starring Bríd Ní Neachtain, Cillian O’Gairbhi and Lorcan Cranitch.

November 24th

Film ‘Where the Crawdads sing’

Where the Crawdads Sing is a 2022 American mystery thriller drama film based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owen. A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved

All films start at 8pm / Tickets €9 students €7

You can book tickets on www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or contact the Box Office 064 6648701 for further information