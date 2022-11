Clothes Collection

Scoil Réalt na Mara PA are holding their annual clothing collection.

The drop off point will be Holbein Carpentry Workshop in Kenmare (V93 YH21)

from 19th to 26th October only.

We can accept

Men, women and children’s clothes & paired shoes

Duvet covers, blankets & pillow cases

Bags, belts & soft toys

Curtains, towels & Sheets

NO DUVETS

Please spread the word.

Many thanks for you support.