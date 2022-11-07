Kenmare Kestrels get season off to a flying start

Kenmare Kestrels have had a great start to the new season with teams and training back up and running.

We have a Halloween Basketball Camp on Tuesday 1st and Wednesday 2nd of November, featuring coaching from Dr Tim Rice and Irish Ladies Coach James Weldon. Tim Rice has over 34 years of experience working in basketball at various levels, including being a head college and high school coach in the United States. He also coached at St. Mary’s College Galway for nearly a year. The coaches who mentored him through the years have won nearly 3,000 games and have been honoured with numerous Hall of Fame inductions. He serves as the chairperson of the Elite Performance Committee (EPC) with Basketball Ireland, the committee that governs all Ireland national basketball teams. In addition, he is the Program Chair of the Doctor of Psychology academic program at University of Arizona Global Campus, where he also leads the Sport and Performance Psychology specialization. He will be joined by US Coach Chris Corbett amongst others. More information on the camp including price and booking details will be available on Kenmare Kestrels Facebook page.

In other news the club is running Over 35′s non competitive mens basketball every Tuesday at 9pm in the GAA Hall Father Breen Park, and non competitive over 35′s Ladies basketball every Thursday evening at 9pm. All welcome.