Thank you!

Kerry Mental Health, Kenmare Branch, sincerely thank all those who supported their Coffee Morning in the Wander Inn on Friday October 14th.

They would like to thank the management and staff of the Wander Inn for hosting it and for all their help; everyone who donated home baking, sponsored or donated raffle prizes, and to all who donated money and bought tickets on the day. It was very well attended, people were very generous and €1,740 was raised.

Money raised by Kerry Mental Health Association, Kenmare Branch, supports clients of KMHA, social events, classes and activities for clients at Fiachne Day Centre are supported and clients in the community are supported at the request of the Community Mental Health Nurse. Hampers and vouchers are given to clients at Christmas by KMHA as requested by the CMHN.

Many thanks to everyone for their generosity and continued support. It is very much appreciated.