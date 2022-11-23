Local author launches debut novel!

Local author Sue Ryan is set to launch her debut novel ‘Pools of Blue’ this coming Saturday, November 19th, at 5pm in the Carnegie Arts Centre.

Sue’s interest in writing and literature was triggered during her years at Secondary School where she began writing poetry, progressing to short stories and, more recently, flash fiction. Her debut novel was started several years ago, purely on a whim, before being put aside and forgotten about. During lockdown in 2020 it came out of the drawer, was reread, rewritten and finally completed!

Sue is delighted to have the involvement of both of her sons in the book; with Patrick editing and Alex creating the front cover illustration.

The backdrop to this intriguing novel is the London advertising scene, where Sue worked during the 1980’s and, at its heart, the book is a love story. It tells the tale of a young woman, Sarah, who is trying desperately to hang onto her marriage and the man she loves. Chris, her husband, is an alcoholic and so their relationship is beset with problems.

Despite the seriousness of the storyline, the novel has levity and humour throughout, especially in the relationship between Sarah and her best friend – and frequent partner in crime – Becky.

Author Sue would not be drawn on whether or not the escapades of the two ladies are based on fact and her own time in London but there will be an opportunity to ask questions at the launch so maybe she’ll tell us more then!

The launch is open to everyone, and there will be an opportunity to get your book signed and enjoy the refreshments. Look forward to seeing you there!