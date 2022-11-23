Happy anniversary!

Blackwater Women’s Group (pictured in Kenmare Bay Hotel at their Harvest Dance earlier this month) are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, and still going strong! 2022 saw the return of many of their regular activities which had been paused by Covid and the return of the Harvest Dance was eagerly awaited and very well attended. Everyone enjoyed an excellent meal and a great night of dancing to the Neily O’Connor Band. The usual fun table quiz kept the guests busy between courses, the winners this year were the O’Shea Family from Letter. John O’Shea,

his wife Sally Ann and daughter Kerry were home from New York and fourteen of the

family attended the event; Kerry even gave a display of Irish Dancing. Local politicians Michael Healy Rae TD, Cllr Dan McCarthy and Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen, Chairman of Kenmare Municipal District attended the event, speaking highly of the group and its contribution to community projects over the years, and Blackwater Women’s Group would like to thank all those who sponsored prizes.