Busy month at Tahilla national school

Pupils participated in a number of activities to promote problem-solving skills during Maths Week. Active learning was engaged in through maths trails in our yard which included real life problems. Sudoku puzzles were also a big hit in the senior classroom!

This year the children in the senior classroom are learning to play traditional Irish music on the fiddle, while first and second class are learning the tin whistle. Every Thursday we look forward to seeing our lovely music teacher Múinteoir Aoife and are really enjoying practicing new tunes and learning more about traditional Irish music. Before the midterm break, we were treated to a live music session featuring some familiar faces!



We had lots of fun learning about the history of Halloween and the Harvest Festival this year, and the senior classroom had lots of fun carving their very own jack-o’-lanterns.