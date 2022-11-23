Liam remembered

A bench was recently unveiled at Taobh Linn in memory of Liam Doyle who enjoyed his daily lunch there, loving the company. Liam always encouraged others to avail of the services at Taobh Linn and he introduced some new faces to the centre. The bench was sponsored by his friends Mary Declan O’Neill and Lisa Ragosa, and his sister Patricia sponsored the name plaque. Many of Liam’s family travelled from England for the occasion and a special mass for Liam was held before the bench was unveiled. Liam’s family and friends thanked Taobh Linn for their hospitality on a very enjoyable afternoon which was a fitting tribute to Liam who was everyone’s friend. pics Mary O’Neill and Michaela Dennehy